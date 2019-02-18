App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Payment service provider ToneTag appoints Anil Kumar as CTO

Kumar has earlier worked with organizations like Oracle and i2.

ToneTag, a sound-based proximity communications and payment services provider, has announced the appointment of Anil Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer.

As the CTO, Kumar will be responsible for optimising the company's existing tech stack to a more robust and scalable version, the company said in a statement. He will also be responsible for making the product more diverse and improving the company's R&D centre.

Kumar moves to ToneTag after leading several high-performing technology teams and delivering optimum software solutions at leading organizations including Oracle and i2 Technologies. Through his previous roles, he has gained deep insights into the development of technological products for innovation-driven domain players. He is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Bangalore.

“I am thrilled to join this disruptive brand which is leading the ongoing revolution in the digital payments landscape of India and across the globe. While its existing product has already revolutionized the industry with its one-of-a-kind ‘data over sound’ approach, I aim to transform it into a more scalable and diverse product. I also plan to enhance the existing R&D centre and in-still best practices for software development. It is exhilarating to be a part of an organization that is working towards transforming India into a truly digital economy with a product that permeates across numerous geographies and socio-economic sectors,” said Anil Kumar on his appointment as CTO.

The Bengaluru-based ToneTag claims that it is working closely with several financial industry heavyweights including MasterCard, Finacle, ICICI Pockets, FreeCharge, Yes Pay, Bank of Baroda, and Airtel Money.

ToneTag, which counts Mastercard, Amazon and Reliance Capital among its investors, has filed 13 global patents since its inception while shipping its flagship product RetailPOD to the Middle East, South-East Asia, North America and some parts of Africa.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

