OxygenOS 5.1.2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T: Security, connectivity issues fixed; new features added

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 5.1.2 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch of the update on its forum. The update will contain a host of fixes, security, stability and system updates.

According to the post, the update will be rolled out incrementally and will be 1.6GB in size. The post advises users to download the update via Wi-Fi as it is a full Rom Update.

System update

Apart from the May 2018 security patch, the OxygenOS 5.1.2 update also fixes the auto-rotation stability issue where certain apps rotate even after a user has turned off the screen auto-rotate function.

Gallery update

The latest update brings the Places feature, which sorts images according to the location where it was clicked in a map view. OnePlus has added a new collection where a user can view recently-deleted media as well.

An additional launcher feature has also been rolled out where users can double-tap and lock the screen.

Other fixes

The update fixes Wi-Fi connectivity issues on certain devices and issues with microphones that do not function on AKG earphones.

“For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5 and 5T, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum,” Manu J, Beta Program and Dev Relations, OnePlus said in the post.

“As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” the post added.

Separately, OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices that fixes, security and stability updates and brings the FaceUnlock feature to these devices.