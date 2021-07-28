MARKET NEWS

Oppo Reno6 4G with Snapdragon 720G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 64 MP quad cameras launched: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno6 4G is priced at IDR5,199,000 (Roughly Rs 26,700) in Indonesia for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

July 28, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST

Oppo recently unveiled the first 4G phone in its Reno6 series in Indonesia. The Oppo Reno6 4G joins the ranks of the Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Z, and Reno6 Pro+, all of which support 5G.

Oppo Reno6 4G Price

The Oppo Reno6 4G is priced at IDR5,199,000 (Roughly Rs 26,700) in Indonesia for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Stellar Black and Aurora colour options. It is already available for purchase online, but there’s no word on international availability.

Oppo Reno6 4G Specifications 

The Oppo Reno6 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. It runs on Android 11-based on ColorOS 11.1. The Oppo Reno6 4G packs a 4,310 mAh battery with 50W with Flash Charge Vooc 4.0 support.

Close

The Reno6 4G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display features 600 nits of max brightness and a 410 ppi pixel density. The Oppo Reno6 4G opts for a 64 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP monochrome unit. On the front, the Reno6 4G opts for a 44 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also boasts an in-display fingerprint reader and support for Face Unlock.
first published: Jul 28, 2021 01:24 pm

