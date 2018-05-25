Oppo Realme 1 to go on sale today exclusively on Amazon India; here's a look at its price, specs and features

Oppo Realme 1 will go on sale on Friday after it was unveiled earlier this month. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India beginning 12 pm. Amazon has created a dedicated webpage for the phone where interested buyers can opt to be notified by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ tab.

The phone comes in two variants - 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. While the 3GB version is priced at Rs 8,990, the 6GB version is priced at Rs 13,990.

The phone comes with a myriad of launch offers from Amazon India including cashback offer from SBI Card & Payment Services. The offer is valid till May 25 wherein the customer will get 5 percent cashback on Realme1 smartphones on a minimum transaction value of Rs 8,500. The offer is valid only once and the user will get the cashback credited to his account by July 25.

Additionally Reliance Jio is offering a cashback of Rs 1,800 to existing to new customers. Under the offer called ‘Jio Realme Offer- 2018’ the telco will provide 36 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 to customers who perform their first recharge on the phone on or before September 30, 2018.

The third offer comes from Amazon which is offering 80 percent off on the user’s first Kindle eBook purchase with a discount amount not exceeding Rs 300. This offer is available only to users who will purchase the device between May 25, 2018 and June 25, 2018.

In addition to these offers, Amazon is also offering a No cost EMI option to users along with a free case and screen protection which come pre applied.

Features

The phone sports 6.0 inch FHD+ screen with a display resolution of 1080 x 2160p and an aspect ratio of 78.9 percent. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 processor and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device supports memory expansion of up to 256GB.

The device sports a 13MP primary camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and an LED Flash for low-light photography. The sensor is capable of capturing 1080p video at 30fps along with other features such as geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR. It has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone comes with a 3,410 mAh battery and is available in Diamond Black, Solar Red, Moonlight Silver colour options.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)