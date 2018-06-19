Oppo Find X specs leaked ahead of launch: Here is everything we know

Handset maker Oppo's upcoming flagship smartphone Find X will be launched on Tuesday at the Louvre museum in Paris at around 12.15 am IST.

The highly-awaited smartphone stays true to the all-screen display trend. The company will live-stream the event and you can watch it here.

In fact, the phone is rumoured to have a whopping 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is even higher than the recently launched Vivo Nex.

The Nex is the commercial version of Vivo Apex, the phone that began the all-display trend.

However, just before the phone was scheduled to be formally unveiled, technology website Beebom.com was reportedly able to access the device's full list of specifications. Here's everything we know so far about it.

The Name

First things first, Beebom reported that the phone may not even be called Find X. The documents referred to the device as N5.

Although it is safe to assume that this might just be a technical name, one cannot rule out the possibility that the device could actually be launched as N5. This is because Oppo had previously launched a device called N1, which was considered as "one of the most innovative phones of its time".

Design

We know for sure that the phone has an all-display front. It will sport a double-sided glass design, which will be minus any cutouts or holes on either side.

The company has neatly packed in a proximity sensor and an ambient light sensor under the display. The device has a slide in/slide out feature that reveals and hides both cameras.

Display

The screen does not have any notches or buttons and the space on the front will almost entirely be occupied by the 6.42 inch AMOLED display.

The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. However, according to the specifications, the screen-to-display ratio may not be 93.8 percent, but slightly lower at 92.3 percent.

Hardware

The phone could be powered by the latest and fastest processor from Qualcomm till date -- the Sndpadragon 845. The processor will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

The device could come in two storage options – a 256GB base version and a more premium 512GB version.

It will be powered by a 3,730 mAh battery that can be completely charged in all of 30 minutes.

Optics

The cameras are kept covered and are revealed only when needed. According to the specs list, the device sports dual-rear cameras with a 16MP + 20MP setup.

The cameras will have aperture rates of f/2.0 and f/2.2, respectively. On the front, there is a 25MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The camera sensors are reportedly AI-enabled and the front camera will also be used for Face Unlock with "3D structured light technology" for iPhone-X's Face ID-like security.

The phone is expected to be placed in the premium segment with a price tag of around Rs 50,000. However, the report doesn't mention whether the price is for the 512GB variant or the 256GB variant.