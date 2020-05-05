Oppo A92 with SD665, 48MP quad-camera setup launched

Oppo A92 has been launched in Malaysia. The mid-range smartphone is a toned-down version of the recently-launched Oppo A92s.

Oppo A92 specifications

Oppo A92 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2400 resolution. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper left corner for the front camera.

There are four camera sensors on the back of the Oppo A92. These include a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

The performance is handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo A92 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.1 out-of-the-box and comes in two colours — Twilight Black and Shining White.

The smartphone has been launched for 1,199 MYR (roughly Rs 20,900).