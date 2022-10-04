English
    Oppo A17 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50 MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery

    The Oppo A17 sole 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 12,499

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

    Oppo on October 4 unveiled a new A series handset in India in the budget smartphone segment. The Oppo A17 comes with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup on the back.

    It also has a leather textured back panel, which is unique to the segment.

    Oppo A17 Price in India

    The Oppo A17, which comes in midnight black and sunlight orange colours, is priced at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The phone can be bought from Oppo’s online store and retail outlets across the country.

    Oppo A17 specifications 

    The Oppo A17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. It runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

    The Oppo A17 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen boasts a pixel density of 269ppi and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The waterdrop notch on the screen houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Oppo A17 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port.

    On the back, the Oppo A17 boasts a dual-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options on the A17 include 4G LTE, wi-fi, Bluetooth, GPS and more.
    Tags: #MediaTek #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 03:39 pm
