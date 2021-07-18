MARKET NEWS

Oppo A16 now official, runs on MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC and powered by a 5000mAh battery

Moneycontrol News
July 18, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Oppo has finally lifted the veil and unwrapped the budget phone A16 for the world. It is a phone that has been rumoured since May and the company has finally launched it in Indonesia starting at a price of IDR 1,999,000 (Approximately Rs 10,000) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage model.

The A16 runs on MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC and comes with ColorOS 11.1 which is based on Android 11. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that comes with various power-saving modes to extend the juice you get out of a charge.

The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720) display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of brightness. A fingerprint reader resides on the side of the phone and the A16 also supports face unlock.

There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 lens for photos. On the back is a triple module camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel mono camera.

A16 will ship in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black colour variants in Indonesia but there is no word on international availability as of now. There is also no news of other variants of the phone except the 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage base model.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #A16 #MediaTek #Oppo
first published: Jul 18, 2021 01:33 pm

