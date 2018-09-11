OnePlus 6T teaser round-up: Waterdrop notch, triple camera and everything else we know so far

Ironic as it may seem, but the ‘Never Settle’ company has itself settled in the scheme of launching two flagship phones each year. This year too, the Chinese tech company, sticking to tradition, is getting ready to launch its latest flagship smartphone — the much awaited OnePlus 6T — later this year.

As expected with OnePlus, one of the most coveted smartphone brands in India, the device was subject to several leaks, teasers and speculations. Here’s a compilation of everything we know so far about the device:

In-Display fingerprint sensor

One of the most radical changes the device will sport will be the in-display fingerprint sensor. In fact, in an interview to CNET, OnePlus confirmed this and said, “We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action."

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them," it added.

OnePlus also recently posted the teaser of the feature on Twitter.

While one could say OnePlus is late to the party as other companies such as Vivo, Oppo and Huawei have already launched devices with this technology, OnePlus justifies it by saying the technology wasn’t mature enough. In fact, OnePlus was poised to roll out the technology in OnePlus 5T, which was launched as early as November 2017.

“The technology wasn't mature enough to meet [OnePlus] standards for delivering a fast and smooth user experience," it said.

Interestingly, OnePlus is going the Apple way and is getting rid of the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor altogether. It will rely on Face Unlock and the new tech in-display fingerprint sensor instead to lock/unlock the phones.

Display/Camera

Tech publication SlashGear recently leaked a render which shows the device sporting extremely thin-bezels like its predecessor, OnePlus 6. Interestingly, the render shows the display with a waterdrop notch which clears up more space for display. The notch houses the front camera along with the mic piece above it. The render further shows the device sporting a triple-rear camera set-up akin to Huawei's flagship smartphone P20 Pro with three Leica cameras.

Price/Launch date

OnePlus 6T is speculated to stick to its tradition and unveil the device sometime in October. However, the company is yet to come out with an official date.

As far as pricing goes, the device may be reportedly priced around $550 (about Rs 40,000). However, it is still unclear whether the company will launch multiple variants of the device and the price mentioned here will pertain to the base model or the higher-end version.