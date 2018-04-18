OnePlus 5 and 5T to get OxygenOS 5.1.0 update with Android 8.1 and latest security patches

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.0 update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company made the announcement on its official forum . The update includes few major system updates along with some security updates.

“We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 5.1.0 for the OnePlus 5 & 5T based on android 8.1,” Manu J, Beta Program and Dev Relations and a Staff Member said in a post on the forum.

As part of the update, both OP 5 and OP 5T users will get the latest Android 8.1 Oreo installed on their phone. Users will also get the latest April security patch on their phones. Additionally, the company is rolling out added full-screen gesture support, which is similar to Apple’s iPhone X. However, this feature will be available exclusively for the OP 5T users.

The package includes an optimised gaming mode feature that allows the phone to save more power while gaming. The update pauses adaptive brightness, which means the phone will be uniformly bright throughout a gaming session.

In addition to these, the company is rolling out updates such as added category tags while searching on the app drawer along with auto naming folders based on its category.

The OTA file is approximately 766MB and will be rolled out incrementally to users.