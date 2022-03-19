OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India imminent as company drops official teaser

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event could be hosted later this month.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date will be announced soon. The company’s latest teaser on Twitter suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India is imminent. The flagship smartphone was launched earlier this year in China and is yet to be made available in other markets.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event could take place later this month. The company has started teasing the launch of its new flagship Android smartphone in India via its social media handles. The current teaser drops do not reveal the official launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro. We can expect the same to be announced next week. Following its launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro will compete against the likes of the iQOO 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the iPhone 13 series.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

At the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera. On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and GPS.