Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU for affordable gaming notebooks

The Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card was recently unveiled alongside the GTX MX550 and MX570. The Nvidia RTX 2050 is a mobile GPU that is designed for entry-level gaming laptops and could replace the current crop of entry-level gaming laptops that often use the Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

Unlike the past, RTX-20 series cards that were built on Nvidia’s Turing, the RTX 2050 laptop GPU is built on the newer Ampere GA107 architecture like the RTX 30-series GPUs. This suggests that the new RTX 2050 GPU will bring some improvements in ray tracing at a more affordable price.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU features 2,048 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which is the same as that on the RTX 3050. However, the RTX 2050 card boasts a 64-bit memory bus, half that of the RTX 3050’s 128-bit memory bus, which could lead to a downgrade in performance.

It is unclear why Nvidia has launched a new graphics card in its RTX 20-series as opposed to the newer RTX 3050, but we believe the chip shortage may be one reason. The RTX 2050 could also be the bridge between GTX 1650 and RTX 3050 laptops. Apart from the RTX 2050, Nvidia also announced two entry-level discrete graphics for consumer notebooks.

The details about the Nvidia GTX MX550 and MX570 have not been revealed just yet. But Nvidia has confirmed that the two cards will come with “more CUDA Cores” and “faster memory speeds” than previous iterations of the cards.