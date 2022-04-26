Nokia G21 launched in India with 5050 mAh Battery, 90Hz Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

Nokia has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in its G series. The Nokia G21 arrives with a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, clean stock Android, and a large battery. The Nokia G21 also comes with OZO Spatial Audio capture support.

Nokia G21 Price in India

The Nokia G21 is priced at Rs 12,999 in India for the base 4GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the phone also comes in a 6GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 14,999. The Nokia G21 is available in Dusk and Nordic Blue colour options and can be purchased from the company’s website.

Nokia G21 Specifications

Nokia’s latest G series smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Nokia G21 runs on stock Android 11, which is somewhat of a letdown considering Android 12 has been up and running for several months now.

For optics, the G21 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Nokia G21 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Connectivity options on the Nokia G21 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more.

The Nokia G21 packs a large 5,050 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast-charging support. However, Nokia only bundles a 10W adapter in the box. Lastly, the G21 supports OZO Spatial Audio capture with the aid of two microphones.





