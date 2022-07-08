English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Netflix adds spatial audio support for select original shows

    The company said that it was in the process of rolling out support for spatial audio across the entire catalogue

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Streaming major Netflix has partnered with Sennheiser to add spatial audio support to some of its original shows such as the popular Stranger Things. The collaboration will allow the streaming giant to convert existing surround mixes for the shows to expansive spatial audio.

    Netflix has said the new mix can be enjoyed on headphones or stereo speakers and doesn't require new hardware.

    In the blog post announcing the update on July 7, Netflix said that spatial audio "helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix".

    Also read:  Netflix tumbles as 200,000 users exit for first drop in decade

    The OTT major, which has seen a big drop in subscriber base in recent months, said the feature would automatically be enabled for users who do not have surround sound devices.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company said it was in the process of rolling out support across its entire catalogue and users would be able to find shows with support for the new feature by simply typing spatial audio in the search bar.

    Also read: Netflix experiments with interactive content in India to woo more viewers

    At present, spatial audio is limited to a few original shows. Some of the shows that offer the support are Locke and Key, The Witcher, Castlevania, Black Summer and Archive 81.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Netflix #Netflix Originals #Online content streaming #OTT #streaming service
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.