Mozilla to start a service which will tell you if your data has been leaked in security breaches

Mozilla has partnered with HaveIBeenPwned.com creator Troy Hunt to start a service which will tell if your online accounts have ever been detected in any data breaches.

The tool named Firefox Monitor will be available for testing from next week and about 250,000 users (mainly in the US) will be invited to try out the feature.

“Visitors to the Firefox Monitor website will be able to check (by entering an email address) to see if their accounts were included in known data breaches, with details on sites and other sources of breaches and the types of personal data exposed in each breach,” the non-profit company said in a statement on Monday.

“The site will offer recommendations on what to do in the case of a data breach, and how to help secure all accounts. We are also considering a service to notify people when new breaches include their personal data.”

HaveIBeenPwned.com or HIBP is a website which tracks the reported data breaches across the world. It has a database of email addresses that are known to have been compromised in data breaches.

Through the partnership, Firefox will be able to check your email address against the HIBP database in a private-by-design way. The design, created with the assistance of Cloudflare, devices a method of “anonymised data sharing for Firefox Monitor, which never sends your full email address to a third party, outside of Mozilla”.

The company said once the testing is done, the service will be made available to all Firefox users.