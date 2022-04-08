Moto G22 launched in India with MediaTek G37 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto G22 is the latest entrant in India’s affordable smartphone segment and arrives with a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a MediaTek chipset.

Moto G22 Price in India

The Moto G22 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart starting April 13. It is available in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours.

Moto G22 Specifications

The Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The phone is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The Moto G22 sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision LCD screen with a hole-punch camera cut out. The G22 also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the phone gets a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the Moto G22 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Moto G22 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower Charging through the bundled adapter.





