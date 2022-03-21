English
    Moto G 5G 2022 design renders leaked; to feature Snapdragon 750G SoC, 50MP triple-camera setup

    Motorola is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Moto G 5G 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Moto G 5G 2022 design renders have leaked online. The new mid-range 5G smartphone is likely to launch later this year in select markets with a Snapdragon 750G SoC. Motorola is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Moto G 5G 2022. 

    Moto G 5G 2022 design renders

    Moto G 5G 2022 will come with a 6.6-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The chin bezel is slightly thicker compared to other bezels around the display.

    On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. The LED flash is placed outside the camera module. As per the report by OnLeaks and Prepp, the 5G smartphone will come with a 50MP main camera sensor. Details about the other two camera sensors remain unknown at the moment.

    The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to come with Face Unlock support as well. The report further states that Moto G 5G 2022 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will run Android 11 out of the box and have a layer of MyUX on top.

    The phone measures 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.3mm. Based on the thickness, we can expect it to pack a large battery pack inside. The phone might come with a 5000 mAh battery at least. Other details of the device remain unknown at the moment.
    Tags: #5G #Moto G 5G #Motorola #smartphones
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 01:06 pm
