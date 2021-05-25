MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Mobile app developers misconfigure third-party services, leaving personal data of over 100 million users exposed

Many mobile app developers were lazy in implementing authentication in how they handle data transfer to the cloud.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
The thirteen popular applications that Checkpoint tested have more than 10 million downloads and yet their standards for securing user data were pathetic.

The thirteen popular applications that Checkpoint tested have more than 10 million downloads and yet their standards for securing user data were pathetic.

A report by Checkpoint research throws light on just how lazy many mobile app developers are. The cybersecurity research team tested a variety of Google Play apps and found that most of them had such lax authentication when it came to transfer of user data that they had potentially exposed personal data of more than a 100 million Android users.

This data included email addresses, chat messages, location history, passwords and even photos. The thirteen popular applications that Checkpoint tested have more than 10 million downloads and yet their standards for securing user data were pathetic.

The problem lies in how easy it is to link cloud-based services to mobile applications. These can include real-time databases, notification management services, analytics and more. Yet, many of these popular developer's simply inject the services into the app and forget about security measures.

Many of these companies do not follow the best practices for securing user data and leave them exposed and at the mercy of threat actors, who can use them for nefarious means.

In the report, Checkpoint says that, "This misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, and continues to be widely common, affecting millions of users."

Close

Related stories

"All CPR researchers had to do was attempt to access the data. There was nothing in place to stop the unauthorised access from happening," Checkpoint added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cybersecurity #hacks #Online Security #Online threats
first published: May 25, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.