Xiaomi launches MiUi 12 update: List of eligible devices, features, release date

Xiaomi has unveiled the next big update of its custom Android skin, MiUi 12. The latest Xiaomi software update comes with a bunch of new features and optimisations that are aimed at offering a smooth and enhanced user experience.

MiUi 12 features a new interface, which at first looks inspired by Apple’s iOS. The new update comes with Super Visual Design that presents data in the form of graphs and visual diagrams for easier understanding of information. There is also a new Dark Mode 2.0 that dims the background wallpaper and adjusts the font brightness. Another new addition is ‘Super Wallpapers’ which includes high-resolution 3D wallpapers of the Moon, Earth, and Mars. The wallpaper offers a space view when on the lock screen and zooms into an aerial view of the surface when the device is unlocked.

MiUi 12 has also improved animations and privacy features. Xiaomi claims that MiUi 12 is the first mobile operating system to have passed TÜV Rheinland’s Android System Enhanced Privacy Protection Test.

Currently, MiUi 12 is available for beta users in China, and the first stable rollout will release in June 2020. Xiaomi has also released the list of Mi and Redmi devices eligible for the MiUi 12 update.

The eligible devices will receive MiUi 12 update in three batches starting June 2020.

The first batch includes devices like Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Mi 8 series, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 series will receive the MiUi 12 software update in the second batch.

The third batch includes Mi CC9 Pro, Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5, etc.

There is no word on if and when Poco devices, namely the Poco F1 and Poco X2, will receive the MiUi 12 update.