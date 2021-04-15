Microsoft putting 'Teams' first with new Surface Laptop 4, modern accessories

Microsoft will start to ship the new laptop starting April 15 in the US, Canada, and Japan.

Microsoft Is updating its Surface portfolio with the Surface Laptop 4. The new release is available in both Intel and AMD variants. The laptop will feature both a 13.5-inch model and 15-inch model. The Intel variants will feature the company’s 11th Gen processors while the AMD variants will be based on the Ryzen 4000 series of processors.

Microsoft will start to ship the new laptop starting April 15 in the US, Canada, and Japan. The prices will start at $999 (approx. Rs 75,0000) for the AMD variant and $1,299 (approx. Rs 97,500) for the Intel variants. Availability for other markets will be announced soon.

The change in processors has led Microsoft to claim up to 70 performance gains on the new laptops. The company promises up to 19 hours of battery life on the 13.5-inch AMD model and up to 17.5 hours on the 15-inch model. The Intel variants chime in at 17 hours for the 13.5-inch model and up to 16.5 hours on the 15-inch model.

Surface Headphones 2+ for business

The Surface Laptop 4 was not the only thing that Microsoft unveiled, it also showed off a pair of new headphones called Surface Headphones 2+ that give users 13 levels of active noise cancellation, eight microphone communication system and 18.5 hours of music listening or 15 hours of voice calling.

These headphones come 'Microsoft Teams' certified which means the company is positioning them for businesses. They also come with a dedicated teams button and are being sold to businesses and education customers for $299 (approx. Rs 22,000).

Besides this, there are two more headsets that the company took the lids off and are indented for business and education use. One of these is Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset that promises up to 50 hours of music listening or 30 hours of talk time. There is no pricing yet but the headset will start shipping to select markets this June.

There is also the Microsoft Modern USB Headset which is the affordable option for businesses priced at $49.99 (approx. Rs 3,500).

Microsoft Modern Webcam and USB-C Speaker

The $70 (approx. Rs 5,000) modern webcam has a 1080p camera, USB-A port and an integrated privacy shutter. The 'Teams' certified USB-C speaker will be sold for $99 (approx. Rs. 7,000) and will start shipping in June.