Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Velvet launched in India with Snapdragon 845 chip, 48MP triple-camera, dual-screen combo

LG Velvet Dual Screen combo price in India is set at Rs 49,990.

Pranav Hegde

LG has launched the Velvet at the LG Wing launch event in India. LG Velvet is the company’s premium mid-ranger with a bold new design. LG Velvet price in India is set at Rs 36,990. There is also an LG Velvet Dual Screen combo priced at Rs 49,990. 

LG Velvet price in India

LG Velvet price in India is set at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. As mentioned earlier, there is also a dual-screen combo Velvet priced at Rs 49,990. The smartphone will be available across online and offline channels starting October 30.

LG Velvet specifications 

LG Velvet launched in India has a slightly different spec-sheet compared to the 5G variant launched in select international markets. The Velvet launched in India gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, instead of the international variant’s Snapdragon 765G processor. This performance unit is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

LG Wing also sports a 6.8-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a raindrop notch with an in-display fingerprint reader. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It also supports styluses and LG’s dual-screen accessory.

For optics, LG Velvet boasts a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the helm. The primary sensor is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone also has a new feature called ASMR recording to capture excellent audio while recording video.

LG Velvet packs a sizeable 4,300 mAh battery capacity with support for both wired and wireless charging. It runs on Android 10 with LG custom skin on top. The LG Velvet comes with NFC support, UFS 2.1 storage, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 01:56 pm

