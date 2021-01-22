MARKET NEWS

LG 31.5-inch Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitor launched in India for Rs 59,999

The monitor is designed for a better work from home experience.

Carlsen Martin
January 22, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST

LG launched its new Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitor that are designed for users to customise workstations. The new LG 32UN880 Monitor features an innovative Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup. The LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo monitor’s price in India is set at Rs 59,999.

Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics said, “Despite the widespread economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown has significantly increased the amount of time people spend at their desk which has created massive health issues and affected the productivity of employees. We at LG are extremely delighted to announce our new and innovative launch of monitors specially designed to help users experience maximum productivity and efficiency during times like these.”

The new monitor features a 31.5-inch screen size with a 3840*2160 pixels resolution. The new LG monitor opts for a 4K UHD IPS panel to offer excellent image quality with realistic colours. The new Ergo Monitor comes with HDR10, which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95-percent for colour accuracy. It also features a compact design that makes it easy to install without taking up too much space.

LG_Monitor (1)

Kim added, “We are certain that Ergo will prove to be a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant time at their desk through its technologically and ergonomically advanced design and start-of-the-art features that helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability and ton range of movement, enabling each user to create a perfectly customised workstation.”

Close

The LG 32UN880 UltraFine monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It features 350 nits of typical brightness and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Moreover, the ergo stand can tilt, swivel, pivot, extend, or retract. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync support.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #LG #PC Monitors
first published: Jan 22, 2021 04:55 pm

