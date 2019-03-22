KTM 390 Adventure spotted again during road-test

The KTM 390 Adventure is perhaps one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India and with a test mule spotted again, it is not too hard to imagine a launch by December-end.

Auto publication Thrust Zone spotted the bike again and additional details have now come to light. The 390 Adventure picks up its design cues from the rest of KTM's Adventure family. Sharp aggressive lines and a big split headlamp unit comes down to the 390. The bike also gets a taller suspension compared to the 390 Duke to better handle the off-road terrain.

The wheels are likely to be a set of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy rims shod with dual purpose tyres. The pictures do show a crash guard and a bash plate, but we will have to wait and see if they are offered as standard or as accessories. Same goes for lever guards.

Though the images aren't very clear, we expect the same full-colour TFT dash to make it to the Adventure as well.

The 373.5cc engine too will be derived from 390 Duke making 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. As for pricing, the 390 Adventure could be priced at a slight premium over the 390 Duke, but it will still be the most value for money bike in a market that has the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Kawasaki Versys X-300 and BMW G 310 GS.