MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple releases iOS 15.1 update with a host of features

Major features introduced include SharePlay, a macro mode toggle and ProRes video for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

The iOS 15.1 update released by Apple introduces some key features that were teased earlier this year at WWDC 2021. The new iOS 15 update for iPhone 13 and other eligible iPhones brings some key features like SharePlay, a macro mode toggle and ProRes video for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iOS 15.1 update: How to download and install the new iOS update

Apple has made iOS 15.1 available as an OTA update. Users can simply go to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install the new iOS 15.1 update. We advise our readers to take a backup on their PC or iCloud before installing the update, in case things go south while updating the iPhone. Also, you need to have a stable Wi-Fi connection while downloading the iPhone software update.

Also read: iPhone 13 review

iOS 15.1 new features 

Close

Related stories

The highlight feature of iOS 15.1 includes SharePlay. The feature lets users call their friends and family and watch movies/ listen to music together. It also gives them the option to share their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. It also has a 'Smart Volume' feature that automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when someone on the call speaks.

Another highlight feature making its way through in iOS 15.1 is ProRes video. It is a high-quality video codec that offers better colour reproduction and less compression. The feature is exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Users can record a ProRes video in 4K resolution up to 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps on their iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro models.

The new update also brings in a Macro mode toggle for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Users need to go to Settings > Camera > Auto Macro to enable/ disable the feature after updating their iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max to iOS 15.1.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iOS 15 #iPhone
first published: Oct 26, 2021 09:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.