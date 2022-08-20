Intel's Raptor Lake CPU model names, specs leaked online

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Intel's Raptor Lake is expected to be released in the coming months but it seems that the entire SKU line-up for the new processors, with specifications and complete model names, has been leaked online.

A user named "Extreme Player" on the Chinese social media site Bilibili, who leaked and tested the upcoming Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K processors, has now leaked the entire line-up.

Unofficial Intel Raptor Lake specifications (Image: Extreme Player/Bilibili)

The leak includes all key metrics like TDP, number of cores/threads, clock speeds and iGPU specifications. The list is missing the low-end Pentium and Celeron processors that will probably get announced next year.

The list includes five Core i5 models, four Core i7 models, four Core i9 variants and finally, one Core i3 model, which will be the entry-level processor.

"Extreme Player" indicated that the new chips would feature some efficiency cores, though didn't say how many. The Core i3 will be the only model without any efficiency cores.

All five Core i5 models will have six performance cores, with four having eight efficiency cores. The entry-level Core i5 will have four efficiency cores. All Core i7 processors will have eight performance and eight efficiency cores, while Core i9 processors will come with eight performance cores and sixteen 16 cores.

The list does not mention the turbo boost speeds of the processors, just the base frequency clocks. When quizzed about this, "Extreme Player" said he could not share those details.