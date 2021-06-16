Intel unveils its vision for infrastructure processing at the Six Five Summit

At the five day Six Five Summit, Intel shared its vision of infrastructure computing

Intel shared its vision of an interconnected future with an infrastructure processing unit (IPU) at the five-day enterprise focused Six Five Summit. The IPU is a networking device that allows cloud and communication providers to reduced overheads on Central Processing Units (CPU).

The IPU allows potential customers to deploy a secure, programmable solution while balancing processing and storage.

"The IPU is a new category of technologies and is one of the strategic pillars of our cloud strategy," said Intel's Chief Technology Officer for Data Platforms, Guido Appenzeller.

"It expands upon our SmartNIC capabilities and is designed to address the complexity and inefficiencies in the modern data center," Appenzeller added.

The IPU securely manages system level requests from infrastructure and processes them in a data center, thereby freeing up resources and processing power. It allows rapid deployment of virtualised storage with high degree of control.

It frees up CPU cores by shifting functions that were previously handled by a software to a data center, reducing the overhead on performance and freeing up more storage for important tasks that consume CPU and system memory. It also allows cloud service providers to keep pace with changing software and improves security through dedicated protocol accelerators.