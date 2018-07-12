App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:08 PM IST

Instagram starts allowing users to request for verified badge

To get their accounts a 'verified badge', users will have to submit their full name along with a government id proof. The request will be then reviewed by Instagram.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram has begun testing a new verification process under which users, not just celebrities, public figures and brands,  will be able to request for a 'verified badge' on their profiles.

Users will be required to fill their full name and submit a government id proof. Their request for the verification badge will then be reviewed by Instagram.

The feature will be available under the 'Switch to business profile' option in 'Settings'.

The Facebook-owned company has confirmed that the feature is being tested in selected countries.

Instagram users in Australia were the first to spot this feature, according to a report.

“Our community asked us for more access to and transparency around verification on Instagram — and we’ve listened. We hope this new form will safeguard people from believing false promises of verification and help our global community more easily understand and navigate the process of getting verified on Instagram,” an company spokesperson said, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:08 pm

