Instagram starts allowing users to request for verified badge

Instagram has begun testing a new verification process under which users, not just celebrities, public figures and brands, will be able to request for a 'verified badge' on their profiles.

Users will be required to fill their full name and submit a government id proof. Their request for the verification badge will then be reviewed by Instagram.

The feature will be available under the 'Switch to business profile' option in 'Settings'.

The Facebook-owned company has confirmed that the feature is being tested in selected countries.

Instagram users in Australia were the first to spot this feature, according to a report.