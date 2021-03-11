English
Instagram Lite app now available in 170 countries

As of now, the app is only available on Android devices.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

Facebook launched the ‘Lite’ version of the Instagram app in 170 countries. The move will make the social media platform more accessible to people with poor internet access.

Instagram Lite is adapted for Android devices and will be appealing to users with limited bandwidth or high data costs. The app is designed to provide people living in rural and remote communities with a high-quality Instagram experience using minimal data.

In a blog post, the company noted that Instagram access for millions of people around the globe is not simple. It noted that 63 percent of the world’s population is online as opposed to 90 percent in North America. Several regions around the world do not possess up-to-date mobile devices, robust internet networks, or affordable data plans for quick access to data-rich videos and photos found on the platform.

Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv, said, “Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans because our basic premise is to leave no one behind. We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on.”

The Instagram Lite app requires 2MB of storage compared to 30MB for the original Instagram app. The Lite version of the app is capable of running on slower 2G networks, enabling consumers in parts of the world with older Internet infrastructure to access the service.

It is worth noting that a Lite version of the Facebook app has been available globally for five years now. Additionally, Facebook, Tel Aviv has also developed the Express Wi-Fi service that will bring Internet access to around 20 nations in Africa, Asia, and South America.
TAGS: #Facebook #Instagram
first published: Mar 11, 2021 12:37 pm

