Instagram launches Security Checkup to help keep your account safe

The company has noticed an uptick in malicious accounts that message people on the platform and ask for profile information such as passwords.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
The feature automatically prompts users who may have been hacked.

Instagram has announced a new Security Checkup tool for accounts that may have been hacked or compromised. The announcement was made via a blog post and the company says that the new tool will automatically prompt users whose accounts may be under threat.

The tool will then guide them through best security practices to keep their account safe. This includes login activity logs, reviewing profile information, confirming accounts and updating recovery contacts such as phone numbers and emails.

In the coming weeks, Instagram is also going to support 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) logins, this will be in addition to security measures already in place such as recovery phone numbers and authenticator apps.

The blog also mentions that the company has noticed an uptick in malicious accounts that message people on the platform and ask for profile information such as passwords. Instagram tells users to be wary of such messages and reiterates that it will never send users a direct message.

The company also told users to report such incidents to the team, so that they can track them down and stop them. It also says all communication with users is handled primarily through emails and it is the only place to find authentic communication from the service.
