App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys collaborates with MongoDB to offer API Speed Layer solution

The new solution makes it easy for customers to set up legacy software applications in a microservices architecture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys, a company in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a new API Speed Layer solution for customers in collaboration with MongoDB, a general purpose database platform. This solution offers enterprises feature-rich, modern applications that leverage the benefits of APIs, combining the capabilities of the Infosys Microservices Acceleration Platform with MongoDB’s global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas.

The API Speed Layer solution makes it easy for customers to set up legacy software applications in a microservices architecture. It helps enterprises run complex landscapes with a mix of on-premise legacy and modernized systems, multi-cloud environments and SaaS solutions. This offering establishes an architectural layer that can efficiently ingest and organize data from diverse sources on a cloud-native platform, and serve it up in digital-ready API form factor.

The API Speed Layer is also supported by MongoDB’s serverless platform, Stitch, which facilitates the rapid development of microservices, mobile and web applications making it easy for a customer using the API Speed Layer to quickly build a microservice by eliminating the time-intensive, boilerplate backend coding.

Close

“Infosys has a proven track record of identifying the key business challenges facing its customers and addressing them with disruptive technologies,” said Alan Chhabra, SVP of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. “The API Speed Layer is just the latest solution to come out of our strategic partnership. This solution will have a huge impact on enterprises by complementing our Atlas-Stitch offering. It will benefit companies looking to accelerate their digital business while future proofing their technology architecture to take advantage of the next big waves of innovation.”

related news

“API Economy is one of the focus areas of Infosys’ Agile Digital strategy and our partnership with MongoDB will provide a strong value proposition of strategic offerings such as the API led speed layer in this space,” said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys. “We continue to look at accelerating API-led digital transformation for clients to digitize the core, optimize business processes and deliver superior customer engagements.”
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.