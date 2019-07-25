Infosys collaborates with MongoDB to offer API Speed Layer solution

Infosys, a company in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced a new API Speed Layer solution for customers in collaboration with MongoDB, a general purpose database platform. This solution offers enterprises feature-rich, modern applications that leverage the benefits of APIs, combining the capabilities of the Infosys Microservices Acceleration Platform with MongoDB’s global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas.

The API Speed Layer solution makes it easy for customers to set up legacy software applications in a microservices architecture. It helps enterprises run complex landscapes with a mix of on-premise legacy and modernized systems, multi-cloud environments and SaaS solutions. This offering establishes an architectural layer that can efficiently ingest and organize data from diverse sources on a cloud-native platform, and serve it up in digital-ready API form factor.

The API Speed Layer is also supported by MongoDB’s serverless platform, Stitch, which facilitates the rapid development of microservices, mobile and web applications making it easy for a customer using the API Speed Layer to quickly build a microservice by eliminating the time-intensive, boilerplate backend coding.

“Infosys has a proven track record of identifying the key business challenges facing its customers and addressing them with disruptive technologies,” said Alan Chhabra, SVP of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. “The API Speed Layer is just the latest solution to come out of our strategic partnership. This solution will have a huge impact on enterprises by complementing our Atlas-Stitch offering. It will benefit companies looking to accelerate their digital business while future proofing their technology architecture to take advantage of the next big waves of innovation.”

“API Economy is one of the focus areas of Infosys’ Agile Digital strategy and our partnership with MongoDB will provide a strong value proposition of strategic offerings such as the API led speed layer in this space,” said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys. “We continue to look at accelerating API-led digital transformation for clients to digitize the core, optimize business processes and deliver superior customer engagements.”