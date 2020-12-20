MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

India reported 36 million cyberattacks between January and November 2020: Kaspersky report

Kaspersky researchers further revealed that there were as many as 3.3 billion attacks on RDPs this year between January and November. As against this, only 969 million attacks were detected by Kaspersky in 2019.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 04:42 PM IST

A Kaspersky report titled ‘The Story of the Year: Remote Work’ has revealed that the number of brute force attacks on Remote Desktop Protocols (RDP) grew 242 percent compared to last year’s figures.

Kaspersky researchers further revealed that there were as many as 3.3 billion attacks on RDPs this year between January and November. As against this, only 969 million attacks were detected by Kaspersky in 2019.

Additionally, in 2020, 1.7 million unique malicious files were disguised as applications for corporate communications.

In India, 36 million attacks were detected between January and November as against 18 million attacks during the same period last year.

The volume of attacks was so high this year because 2020 was all about working from home for most due to the strict coronavirus lockdowns that were in place to check the spread of the deadly viral disease.

Close
The millions who were busy familiarising themselves with their new work environments, became easy targets of hackers this year. Besides, more people had accessed third party services to exchange data and used unsafe Wi-Fi networks.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cyberattack #Kaspersky #remote working
first published: Dec 20, 2020 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.