India reported 36 million cyberattacks between January and November 2020: Kaspersky report

A Kaspersky report titled ‘The Story of the Year: Remote Work’ has revealed that the number of brute force attacks on Remote Desktop Protocols (RDP) grew 242 percent compared to last year’s figures.

Kaspersky researchers further revealed that there were as many as 3.3 billion attacks on RDPs this year between January and November. As against this, only 969 million attacks were detected by Kaspersky in 2019.

Additionally, in 2020, 1.7 million unique malicious files were disguised as applications for corporate communications.

In India, 36 million attacks were detected between January and November as against 18 million attacks during the same period last year.

The volume of attacks was so high this year because 2020 was all about working from home for most due to the strict coronavirus lockdowns that were in place to check the spread of the deadly viral disease.

The millions who were busy familiarising themselves with their new work environments, became easy targets of hackers this year. Besides, more people had accessed third party services to exchange data and used unsafe Wi-Fi networks.