you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These seven features will help OnePlus 8 Pro stand out

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Carlsen Martin
The Best Display | The OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best displays of any smartphone, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. And while these are known facts, there’s more to this display than its refresh rate and resolution. Firstly, the OnePlus 8 Pro features HDR10+ support and an advanced MEMC algorithm that transforms standard 24 fps footage into smooth 120 fps videos. Moreover, the screen also features a 10-bit colour display, allowing you to see one billion colours. The OnePlus also has an SGS Eye Care Display Certification and an A+ rating from DisplayMate, breaking 13 records in the process.
OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro | Performance Monsters | Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. OnePlus also offers both devices with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus is all set to maintain its reputation of being a performance beast with the hardware on the OnePlus 8 series. The Snapdragon X55 modem supports dual-mode 5G, even if the connectivity isn't supported in areas where the devices' launch, ensuring a future-proof solution. In terms of performance, both the standard and Pro models are equally matched.
OnePlus 8 Pro | Premium Camera Setup | The camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro is quite different from that on the OnePlus 8. The new 48-megapixel IMX689 primary sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro is much bigger than the 48-megapixel IMX 586 camera sensor, delivering big gains in video and low light photography. The OnePlus 8 Pro will also offer consistency in camera performance on par with the likes of Samsung’s and Apple’s best thanks to its 48MP IMX 586 ultrawide shooter. The ultrawide shooter on the OnePlus 8 Pro also doubles as a macro camera. Lastly, the utility of the fourth colour filter camera is yet to be seen, so this might as well be a triple-camera setup.
OnePlus 8 Pro | Super-Fast Wireless Charging | Another first for OnePlus is wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the only OnePlus phone to support wireless charging. But the company has gone all out in this area by offering 30W wireless charging support through its proprietary wireless fast charging. This means that the charging time between wired and wireless charging will be close to identical. However, you will have to get the company’s Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger ($70 – Rs 5,356) to use that 30W wireless charging support.
OnePlus 8 Pro | Big Gains in Audio | The OnePlus 8 Pro can capture 4K video at 60 fps with excellent dynamic range. However, you also get a couple of interesting features that enable superb audio capture while recording video. The new features include Audio Zoom, Audio 3D and Audio Windscreen, which are enabled by a triple-microphone array microphone, powered by Nokia’s OZO Audio tech. Audio Zoom offers an audio boost with the camera’s digital zoom. Audio 3D offers advanced special audio capture, while Audio Windscreen promises “dramatic” reduction in wind noise while recording videos.
OnePlus 8 Pro | The Final Piece of the Puzzle | OnePlus has addressed one of the biggest features missing on all previous handsets by adding an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The IP rating might not be a dealbreaker, but it was the one thing that kept the OnePlus phones from the past from being looked at as premium smartphones.
OnePlus 8 Pro | From Flagship Killer to Flagship | Another noticeable highlight of the OnePlus 8 Pro is its steep price. And while the price of the device is yet to be unveiled in India, things don’t look all that positive with international prices going through the roof. We expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to fall between 60K to 70K price range in India, or maybe, even more, considering its USD 899 (Approx. Rs 68,300) price tag in America. But despite its price, there isn’t much to complain about. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a hardware and software experience on par with the Galaxy S20 series, Apple’s iPhone 11 series and Google Pixel 4 lineup. While previous OnePlus phones might have compromised on certain features and specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn’t. When you consider prices of devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, and Apple iPhone Pro, 60K to 70K seems like a pretty decent proposition.
First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #OnePlus #Slideshow #smartphones #Technology

