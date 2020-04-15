In Pics | These seven features will help OnePlus 8 Pro stand out

OnePlus 8 Pro | From Flagship Killer to Flagship | Another noticeable highlight of the OnePlus 8 Pro is its steep price. And while the price of the device is yet to be announced in India, we expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to fall between 60K to 70K price range in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a hardware and software experience on par with the Galaxy S20 series, Apple’s iPhone 11 series and Google Pixel 4 lineup. While previous OnePlus phones might have compromised on certain features and specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't.