In Pics | These seven features will help OnePlus 8 Pro stand out

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Carlsen Martin 1/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | The Best Display | The OnePlus 8 Pro has one of the best displays of any smartphone, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. It features HDR10+ support and an advanced MEMC algorithm that transforms standard 24 fps footage into smooth 120 fps videos. Moreover, the screen also has a 10-bit colour display, allowing you to see one billion colours. The OnePlus also has an SGS Eye Care Display Certification and an A+ rating from DisplayMate, breaking 13 records in the process. 2/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | Performance Monsters | Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. OnePlus also offers both devices with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus is all set to maintain its reputation of being a performance beast with the hardware on the OnePlus 8 series. The Snapdragon X55 modem supports dual-mode 5G, even if the connectivity isn't supported in areas where the devices' launch, ensuring a future-proof solution. 3/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | A No Compromise Camera | The camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro is quite different from that on the OnePlus 8. The new 48-megapixel IMX689 primary sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro is much bigger than the 48-megapixel IMX 586 camera sensor, delivering big gains in video and low light photography. The ultrawide shooter on the OnePlus 8 Pro also doubles as a macro camera. 4/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | Super-Fast Wireless Charging | Another first for OnePlus is wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the only OnePlus phone to support wireless charging. However, you will have to get the company’s Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger ($70 – Rs 5,356) to use that 30W wireless charging support. 5/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | Big Gains in Audio | The OnePlus 8 Pro can capture 4K video at 60 fps with excellent dynamic range. However, you also get a couple of interesting features that enable superb audio capture while recording video. The new features include Audio Zoom, Audio 3D and Audio Windscreen, which are enabled by a triple-microphone array microphone, powered by Nokia’s OZO Audio tech. 6/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | The Final Piece of the Puzzle | OnePlus has addressed one of the biggest features missing on all previous handsets by adding an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The IP rating might not be a dealbreaker, but it was the one thing that kept the OnePlus phones from the past from being looked at as premium smartphones. 7/7 OnePlus 8 Pro | From Flagship Killer to Flagship | Another noticeable highlight of the OnePlus 8 Pro is its steep price. And while the price of the device is yet to be announced in India, we expect the OnePlus 8 Pro to fall between 60K to 70K price range in India. The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a hardware and software experience on par with the Galaxy S20 series, Apple’s iPhone 11 series and Google Pixel 4 lineup. While previous OnePlus phones might have compromised on certain features and specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't. First Published on Apr 15, 2020 09:23 pm