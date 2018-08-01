App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei’s latest Honor Note 10 comes with a 7-inch screen

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 8GB RAM to support the screen

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei’s latest addition to its Honor Note series is the Note 10, whose main feature is a 7-inch screen.

According to a report by The Verge, the phone will come with RAM options of 6 or 8 GB, storage options of 64 or 128 GB, and a Kirin 970 processor. Its AMOLED screen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2220 and it will run on Android Oreo OS.

1533000579728567

The Note 10 will have a dual rear-camera setup, having a total of 24 + 16 megapixels, while its front camera will have 13 megapixels. Its rear camera supports 4K recording, but both the rear and the front cameras do not support optical image stabilisation.

related news

1533000579382864

The phone will join the family of headphone jack-less smartphones but an added advantage is that it will have a 5,000 mAh battery, perhaps to go with the XL-sized screen. Huawei is launching the phone in China at entry level price of around $410 (Rs 28,135).

Huawei’s previous Note model was the Note 8, which was launched in 2016 and had a 6.6-inch screen. The last Huawei device to feature a 7-inch screen was the MediaPad X2, launched in 2015.

The Chinese mobile giant’s Honor Note 10 is not the only smartphone in the market to break the 7-inch mark — Lenovo came out with its 7-inch Phab (phone + tab) in 2015. As it is getting easier for mobile manufacturers to slim down bezels, phone screens will only get bigger.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:41 am

tags #Technology #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.