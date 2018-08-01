Huawei’s latest Honor Note 10 comes with a 7-inch screen

Huawei’s latest addition to its Honor Note series is the Note 10, whose main feature is a 7-inch screen.

According to a report by The Verge, the phone will come with RAM options of 6 or 8 GB, storage options of 64 or 128 GB, and a Kirin 970 processor. Its AMOLED screen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2220 and it will run on Android Oreo OS.

The Note 10 will have a dual rear-camera setup, having a total of 24 + 16 megapixels, while its front camera will have 13 megapixels. Its rear camera supports 4K recording, but both the rear and the front cameras do not support optical image stabilisation.

The phone will join the family of headphone jack-less smartphones but an added advantage is that it will have a 5,000 mAh battery, perhaps to go with the XL-sized screen. Huawei is launching the phone in China at entry level price of around $410 (Rs 28,135).

Huawei’s previous Note model was the Note 8, which was launched in 2016 and had a 6.6-inch screen. The last Huawei device to feature a 7-inch screen was the MediaPad X2, launched in 2015.

The Chinese mobile giant’s Honor Note 10 is not the only smartphone in the market to break the 7-inch mark — Lenovo came out with its 7-inch Phab (phone + tab) in 2015. As it is getting easier for mobile manufacturers to slim down bezels, phone screens will only get bigger.