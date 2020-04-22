Huawei caught using DSLR images to promote P40 Pro's camera

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is in the news yet again, not for its ongoing US ban but for reportedly wrongly marketing the P40 Pro’s imaging capabilities by using a photograph shot on a DSLR.

Recently, Huawei shared a video on Weibo that showed off the P40 Pro’s camera prowess. The video included some excellent photos that Huawei claimed were shot on the P40 Pro. However, a Weibo user named Huapeng Zhao — who was the runner-up in 2018’s iPhone photography contest — found that one of the shared images in the video was shot on a DSLR. He then shared the same photo uploaded on 500px, including the EXIF data which showed that the photo was shot on a Nikon D850 and not on the Huawei P40 Pro.

Separately, South China Morning Post reported that two photos shared in the video were shot on a DSLR by a photographer Su Tie.

Huawei acknowledged the accusation and claimed that the photos were ‘wrongly marked’ due to an ‘oversight by the editor’.

This is not the first time Huawei has been caught misleading and falsely promoting its smartphone camera. In 2018, the company was caught using a DSLR instead of the Nova 3i’s selfie camera in an ad. A similar act was performed the following year, but instead of the Nova 3i, it was a P30 series advertisement.