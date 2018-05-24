HTC unveils U12+, smartphone features 4 cameras, squeeze controls and much more

HTC officially unveiled its flagship mobile the U12+ on May 23. The phone has been priced at 5,888 yuan in China (approx $920/Rs 63,000).



ummm... HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

The phone’s design and specs were accidentally leaked by the company in a post on its website, which was spotted by Roland Quandt.

However, the post was pulled down within minutes, according to The Verge, but was reposted after some time.

The phone succeeds HTC’s previous flagship model the U11+, which was launched in India in early 2018. According to the Taiwan-based device maker U12+ is ‘bigger, bolder and edgier’.

Apart from flagship-level specifications, the latest phone has Pressure Sensitive Buttons, four cameras and HTC’s in-house Edge Sense 2.

The Edge Sense is a feature which allows users to control the device with certain gestures. For example, a user can set the phone to open the camera using a certain squeeze, or call Google Assistant or take a screenshot with a long squeeze.

The feature allows users to make in-app changes such as click a picture once the camera app has launched. With Edge Sense 2, HTC has added functions that will allow consumers to use of the phone using just one hand.

The device incorporates a 6-inch Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with a resolution of 2880*1440. The screen has a 18:9 aspect ratio. Although it sports thin-bezels, the phone does not incorporate a notch. The phone is slightly on the heavier side as it weighs 188 grams.

Powering the phone is an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM. The device comes with two internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB that can be further expanded using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the device is equipped with a 12MP wide-angle camera + 16MP Telephoto camera with an aperture rate of f/1.75 and f/2.6, respectively. Apart from shooting 4K videos at 60fps, the camera supports features such as Sonic Zoom, HDR Boost 2, Audio Boost, 3D Audio recording, clicking 8MP photos which recording 4K video, OIS and EIS. Additionally, it can click 1080p slow motion videos at 240fps. For selfies, the phone is equipped with dual-8MP front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

U12+ is water and dust resistant and has an IP68 level rating. The device comes with 3420mAh which supports Quick Charge 3.0 (50% charge in 35 minutes). Miscellaneous features include, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C USB 3.1, dual-band Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO. The phone comes in three colour options Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black and Flame Red.