    Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop launch in India confirmed

    The Honor laptop has a dedicated page on Amazon India and is said to have a “premium aluminium metal body”.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

    Honor is set to launch a new laptop in India soon. While there is no official launch date for the Honor MagicBook X 14 in India, an Amazon page for the notebook has already been set up by the e-commerce giant.

    According to the listing on Amazon India, Honor will launch an unnamed laptop in India soon. But the specifications mentioned on the Amazon page suggest that it will indeed be the Honor MagicBook X 14.

    The Amazon page confirms that the upcoming Honor laptop will feature a “premium aluminium metal body”. It will weigh 1.38kg and can measure 15.9mm thick. Honor also claims that the laptop will pack a 56Wh battery that is touted to deliver an impressive 13.2 hours of battery life.

    The battery will also support 65W fast charging and can charge up to 59 percent in just 30 minutes. The new Honor notebook will also come with a backlit keyboard. It will feature 2-in-1 fingerprint unlock as well as a pop-up camera for privacy and security. The Honor MagicBook X 13 will also come with a Full HD IPS Anti-Glare screen.

    The panel is TUV Rheinland Flicker-free and Low Blue Light certified. At the moment, it is unclear if Honor’s latest laptop will come with 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel processors. However, last year’s MagicBook X 14 arrived with 10th Gen Intel processing hardware.
    Tags: #Honor #Intel #laptops
