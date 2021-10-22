Hisense launches new QLED TVs in India with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Hisense has launched three new TVs in India. The new line-up includes the Hisense 55U6G, Hisense 65U6G, and Hisense 75U80G, which are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, respectively. All three models feature full array local dimming backed by Quantum Dot technology.

The Hisense 55U6G QLED TV is priced at Rs 59,990 in India, while the 65-inch 65U6G model will set you back Rs 84,990. Lastly, the 75-inch Hisense 75U80G is priced at Rs 3,99,990. The 55-inch and 75-inch models will go on sale on online and offline retailers starting this week, while the 65-inch variant will be available from November.

The Hisense 55U6G TV sports a 55-inch 4K UHD QLED display with full array local dimming. The TV features 700 nits of peak brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10, HLG, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HEVC (H.265) decoder. The speaker system on the TV also comes with 24W output with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The TV features a quad-core CPU and a Mali 470MP GPU paired with 2GB of RAM. Hisense says that the TV can upscale 2K picture to 4K resolution. The TV also comes with Google Assistant support and the Google Play Store. The specs and features of the Hisense 65U6G TV are the same as that on the 55-inch model, although the former has a 65-inch 4K UHD QLED display.

Lastly, the 75-inch Hisense 75U80G features an 8K QLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TV also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It is powered by a quad-core processor paired with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU and 5G of RAM. The 75-inch Hisense TV boasts a 36W speaker output.