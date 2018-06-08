Hindustan Unilever to deploy artificial intelligence to predict customers' grocery needs

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to predict customers' grocery needs, according to a report by Mint.

A software with AI functionality will be used to track a customer's record over the previous three months.

How will the software work?

According to the report, the list of items a customer has purchased will be saved along with quantity and date of purchased at a grocery shop.

Helped by AI technology, the shopkeeper will be able to check purchase history of a customer. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“HUL’s data strategy would be how do we acquire, how do we store, how do we use this data and how do we manage it. In this VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world, HUL will prefer to disrupt than be disrupted,” the company said, according to the report.

According to the report, the company will be using predictive analytics, named Jarvis which uses AI technologies that will gauge demand, volume, sales, and profit, the report suggests. HUL is also aiming to focus on e-commerce. Currently, 1.5 percent of its overall revenue comes from e-commerce.