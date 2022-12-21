High on Life is the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever

(Image Courtesy: Squanch Games/Microsoft)

Microsoft has said High on Life, the new first-person action-adventure game by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's Squanch Games, is now the biggest third-party title launch on its Game Pass subscription service.

Game Pass, available on both consoles and PC, is a subscription service that gives access to a range of titles for a monthly fee, almost like a Netflix of games.

High on Life is loaded with Rick and Morty's signature crass humour. It pokes fun at video game clichés and conventions while telling a wacky story about the malicious, extra-terrestrial G3 Cartel, which plans to use the human race as...um...let's say recreational medicine.

The plot follows a teenager who gets swept into the conflict and has to become a bounty hunter to take the cartel down.

“This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass,” said Mike Fridley, Studio Director and COO of Squanch Games in a blog post.

“And we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play–and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.”