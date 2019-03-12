Hero Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T look production ready, launch soon

Hero has been working on its Xpulse 200 bike for quite a while now. The bike made its debut at the 2017 EICMA motor show as a concept and a closer-to-production model was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA alongside the touring variant, Xpulse 200T. Word is now out that the bike is finally getting ready for a launch and supporting images have started to surface online.

According to auto publication Rushlane, a video of the production ready Xpulse was uploaded alongside a factory custom variant of the same bike. Both bikes were being ridden by Dakar rally star CS Santosh at Big Rock Motopark near Bengaluru. The video has since been taken down, however, Rushlane did manage to grab screenshots from the video.

The images show a fairly production ready version of the Xpulse 200 in its offroad form. However, the high tank seems to have been brought lower. This could hinder the offroad capabilities of the bike as offroading requires you to stand and grab the tank with your knees when you have to.

It still looks fairly purpose built however with tall suspension, a flat seat and a windscreen to keep the dirt off your face. The reason we can assume it to be a production ready bike is because of the saree guard that looks a slightly out of place on a bike like this.

The other bike in the video, according to Rushlane, is a factory custom and features changes to make it more offroad ready. The stock seat has been replaced with a race-ready seat and a lot of weight has been shaved off. It will be interesting to see what Hero is planning to do with the factory custom.

In terms of powertrain, the Xpulse gets a 199.6cc air-cooled motor sourced from the Xtreme 200R. While on the Xtreme, you get 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque, you can expect the Xpulse to be tuned slightly differently to offer low-end performance. The bike is expected to receive a 5-speed gearbox to handle transmission duties and wire-spoke wheels for better offroading.

There is no official word out on the launch or the pricing of the motorcycle yet, but expect the bike to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark.