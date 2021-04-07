Here's how LinkedIn's new profile features will help you stand out

LinkedIn wants to help you maximize your presence on the site. While this may not sound like a very original pitch, LinkedIn's new profile tools will get you lots of mileage if you decide to use them.

Cover Story

The first of these new features allows you to add a cover story to your profile. Think of the cover story as a WhatsApp status, only more professional and slightly different in the way it works.

A good cover story can help you get noticed and serves as your first 'hello' to employers. The idea is to give them an overview of your skills and experience using a short video introduction.

Once you add a cover story, it can be viewed by clicking on your profile picture. It also autoplay silently in the profile ring as a preview, something the service calls the "Harry Potter" effect. It also helps your profile stand out by adding an orange ring around your profile photo.

As LinkedIn explains in its post, "almost 80% (76%) of hiring managers believe seeing a pre-recorded video of a job seeker would be useful."

Gender pronouns

LinkedIn says that, "70% of job seekers believe it’s important that recruiters and hiring managers know their gender pronouns, and 72% of hiring managers agree."

Keeping this in mind, LinkedIn has now made it easier for you to do just that. The service has added an optional field that will be displayed in your profile, next to your name.

This will let you add the preferred pronoun of your choice letting future employers know what you wish to be known as.

Creator Mode

This is perhaps the biggest change that LinkedIn has made. One you toggle 'Creator Mode' on. LinkedIn will automatically move the 'Featured' and 'Activity' sections in your profile to the top and make it more prominent for other users.

It will also change your 'Connect' button to 'Follow', allowing people to get updates about any new content you post on the platform. LinkedIn will also let you add hashtags about topics you post about frequently.

Creator Mode will also put a large focus on Live broadcasts which as you might have guessed allows you to create live content for your followers. Once you begin a broadcast, LinkedIn will automatically start playing your video silently in your profile ring telling other people that you are live.