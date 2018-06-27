App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at why Microsoft brought back its 15-year-old mouse

The new Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse comes with an improved tracking sensor and the tactility and feel of buttons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Microsoft IntelliMouse, a name synonymous with great ergonomics,
sculpted button and finger rests and a gamer’s favourite, is making a

comeback with better performance and features by leveraging the technology available today.

As per a blog post by Windows, Simon Dearsley, the Devices Design Director at Microsoft spoke about the legacy of the IntelliMouse and what users can
expect from the latest version. Since the launch of the first Microsoft

IntelliMouse in 1996, the scroll wheel had entered our lives. In 1999, the tracking ball gave way to the optical sensor. As research and development continued, in 2003 Microsoft launched a newer version of the IntelliMouse with great ergonomics, sculpted finger rests, and an elastomer skirt for rapid movement and repositioning.

Dearsley was quoted as saying, “We’ve reached a point where tracking and
switch technology and price has matured immensely. We saw this as an
opportunity to improve on an icon by updating it with modern technology.”
The new Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse comes with an improved tracking

sensor and the tactility and feel of buttons. While the look and feel are similar to the 2003-version, the technology and engineering used are brand-new. The build quality has also been improved.

Also, the Omron switches for the left and right click are still the same, however, Microsoft has added three Kailh switches for the mid-wheel button and side-buttons. The side-buttons have also been made snappy and crispier.

related news

Many modern-day gaming mice are still being designed like the IntelliMouse 3.0. There are many industry professionals which still use a mouse for their computing needs. In such a scenario, with the re-launch of the IntelliMouse, a pioneer of many technologies in mice, Microsoft intends to continue contributing to the industry. It will be interesting to see if the new avatar of the IntelliMouse lives up to the standards set by its predecessor.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 08:46 pm

tags #Microsoft #Omron #Simon Dearsley #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.