Here's a look at why Microsoft brought back its 15-year-old mouse

The Microsoft IntelliMouse, a name synonymous with great ergonomics,sculpted button and finger rests and a gamer’s favourite, is making a

comeback with better performance and features by leveraging the technology available today.

As per a blog post by Windows, Simon Dearsley, the Devices Design Director at Microsoft spoke about the legacy of the IntelliMouse and what users canexpect from the latest version. Since the launch of the first Microsoft

IntelliMouse in 1996, the scroll wheel had entered our lives. In 1999, the tracking ball gave way to the optical sensor. As research and development continued, in 2003 Microsoft launched a newer version of the IntelliMouse with great ergonomics, sculpted finger rests, and an elastomer skirt for rapid movement and repositioning.

Dearsley was quoted as saying, “We’ve reached a point where tracking andswitch technology and price has matured immensely. We saw this as anopportunity to improve on an icon by updating it with modern technology.”The new Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse comes with an improved tracking

sensor and the tactility and feel of buttons. While the look and feel are similar to the 2003-version, the technology and engineering used are brand-new. The build quality has also been improved.

Also, the Omron switches for the left and right click are still the same, however, Microsoft has added three Kailh switches for the mid-wheel button and side-buttons. The side-buttons have also been made snappy and crispier.

Many modern-day gaming mice are still being designed like the IntelliMouse 3.0. There are many industry professionals which still use a mouse for their computing needs. In such a scenario, with the re-launch of the IntelliMouse, a pioneer of many technologies in mice, Microsoft intends to continue contributing to the industry. It will be interesting to see if the new avatar of the IntelliMouse lives up to the standards set by its predecessor.