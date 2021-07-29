MARKET NEWS

Google to develop 'Switch to Android' app for iOS to help users transfer data

The 'Switch to Android' app is currently under development with no word on the possible release timeline.

July 29, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Google is working on a 'Switch to Android' app for iOS users. As the name suggests, the app will let iPhone users migrate their data to an Android phone. The app is currently in the works but 9to5Google has found some key details about the app.

The details were revealed via Android’s official Data Restore Tool update version 1.0.382048734. The update, spotted by 9to5Google, includes a mention of the 'Switch to Android' app for iOS, similar to what Apple offers with its 'Move to iOS' on the Google Play Store.

The app will copy the data through a local WiFi network (like a hotspot) on your Android. On your iPhone, you’ll connect to this new network, and the two apps will take care of the rest. It further reveals that the app is also likely to copy and help users transfer apps from iOS to Android. Goes without saying, the app needs to be available on both platforms. It is unlikely to transfer paid apps.

The app is currently under development with no word on the possible release timeline. We can expect some details around the same in October at the rumoured Google Pixel 6 series launch event.
