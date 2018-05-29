App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 29, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google rolls out YouTube Music and Premium: All you need to know

Google has rolled out YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium, in a bid to take on Spotify, Apple and Amazon in the live music streaming market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite failing to dislodge established players from their perches in previous attempts, Google is once again trying to gain a foothold in the lucrative music streaming industry.

The tech giant has rolled out YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, which it had announced earlier this month.

The live music and video streaming market is already witnessing tough competition between Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music already have a stronghold.

Reports last year had suggested that the California-based company was mulling a music subscription service.

related news

Pricing and subscription

Erstwhile YouTube Red has been broken into two new offerings — a music streaming service (YouTube Music) and original video content streaming (YouTube Premium).

The two services are priced at $9.99 and $11.99 per month respectively. The $10 subscription will be free and ad-free while the $12 subscription will include YouTube Original shows, ad-free viewing on the traditional YouTube app and website. Both services will allow listening to music in the background.

As of now, YouTube Red subscribers get to keep their current pricing and will get access to YouTube Premium service.

Image: Google

Design

YouTube Music is a simple application with a dark interface, available on Android, iOS and web browsers. The product revolves around three tabs — Home, Hotlist and Library.

Image: Google

Users will find downloads, saved music, recently played songs and your playlists, previously liked music, and subscribed artists in the 'Library' tab while the trending music will feature in the 'Hotlist'. The 'Home' screen will display tailored music and video suggestions.

Availability

YouTube Music is currently not available in India. Its early access is currently limited to users in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

YouTube has said that Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will also be added to the list in the coming weeks.

tags #Business #Google #Technology #video #YouTube

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.