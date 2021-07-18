Google releases new security update for Chrome, fixes zero-day exploit

Google is now rolling out a fix for the zero-day exploit in its V8 JavaScript engine

Google is rolling out a massive update with security fixes for Chrome, one of which fixes the zero-day exploit in its V8 JavaScript engine. The exploit allowed threat actors to gain access to a victim's data by running malicious software. This is now the ninth zero-day exploit that Google has fixed.

What made this fix even more important is the fact that this bug is still being exploited in the wild and was first found by an anonymous researcher on July 12. Google acknowledged the existence of the exploit but did not share details as per the modus operandi during cases like these, to prevent further exploitation of the bug.



CVE-2021-21148 - Heap buffer overflow in V8

CVE-2021-21166 - Object recycle issue in audio

CVE-2021-21193 - Use-after-free in Blink

CVE-2021-21206 - Use-after-free in Blink

CVE-2021-21220 - Insufficient validation of untrusted input in V8 for x86_64

CVE-2021-21224 - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2021-30551 - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2021-30554 - Use-after-free in WebGL





Click on the hamburger menu (three dots) on the top right next to your profile icon.

Click on Settings

Click on About Chrome to the left

That's it! Chrome will now automatically update itself. The latest version with the fix is 91.0.4472.164.