Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 5 launch on September 30: Here is what the upcoming Google flagship could offer

Google Pixel 5 launch event will kick off at 11 am PDT (11.30 pm IST) on September 30.

Moneycontrol News

Google, on September 14, confirmed that it would host the Pixel 5 launch later in September. The upcoming Google Pixel 5 5G launch is scheduled for September 30. Google is also said to launch the Pixel 4a 5G at the Pixel 5 5G launch event.

Google Pixel 5 launch

Google Pixel 5 launch event will kick off at 11 am PDT (11.30 pm IST) on September 30. The company is likely to host an online launch or release the Pixel 5 via a press release as it did for the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 5 specifications (rumoured)

Leaked renders previously tipped the Pixel 5 specifications and design. From the renders, you can tell that the design of the Google Pixel 5 is pretty similar to the Pixel 4a. It almost seems like a Pixel 4a, barring the glittery finish and an extra camera. You can also see a smaller unknown third sensor and an LED flash module.

Pixel 5 5G, aka Pixel 5s, is likely to sport a 5.7/5.8-inch flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout on the top left corner. Apart from a square-shaped camera module, you can also see a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The Pixel 5 boasts a glossy power button and volume rocker on the right. There are dual speakers and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

Under the hood, Pixel 5 5G is likely to trade in the Snapdragon 865 SoC for a mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset.

While Google has not confirmed the specs of the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5, we know the former will be a 5G version of the recently launched Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G is priced at USD 499 (Roughly Rs 37,600). During the Pixel 4a launch, Google confirmed that both 5G Pixel devices will be limited to select 5G markets and won’t arrive in India and Singapore.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 09:04 am

tags #Google #Google Pixel

