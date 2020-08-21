172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|new-renders-reveal-the-design-of-the-upcoming-google-pixel-5-report-5739361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New renders reveal the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 5

The Pixel 5 could launch on September 30 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G.

Moneycontrol News

We recently reported that the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G could be unveiled as early as September 30. And while Google revealed all the details about the Pixel 4a, information about the other two devices are relatively unknown. However, new details have surfaced about a possible render of the Pixel 5.

Pricebaba recently obtained renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 5, courtesy of OnLeaks. From the renders, you can tell that the design of the Google Pixel 5 is pretty similar to the Pixel 4a. It almost seems like a Pixel 4a, barring the glittery finish and an extra camera. You can also see a smaller unknown third sensor and an LED flash module.

Source Source

Close

The renders show a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout on the top left corner. The screen will measure either 5.7 or 5.8 inches. Apart from a square-shaped camera module, you can also see a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The Pixel 5 boasts a glossy power button and volume rocker on the right. There are dual speakers and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

related news

According to a previous report by XDA Developers, the Pixel 5 may trade in the Snapdragon 865 SoC for a mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipset. The Google Pixel 5 is expected to arrive alongside the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. There are very few details about Google's upcoming 5G smartphone, but we believe more leaks will begin appearing as we head into September.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Google #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.