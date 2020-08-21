New renders reveal the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 5

We recently reported that the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G could be unveiled as early as September 30. And while Google revealed all the details about the Pixel 4a, information about the other two devices are relatively unknown. However, new details have surfaced about a possible render of the Pixel 5.

Pricebaba recently obtained renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 5, courtesy of OnLeaks. From the renders, you can tell that the design of the Google Pixel 5 is pretty similar to the Pixel 4a. It almost seems like a Pixel 4a, barring the glittery finish and an extra camera. You can also see a smaller unknown third sensor and an LED flash module.

The renders show a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout on the top left corner. The screen will measure either 5.7 or 5.8 inches. Apart from a square-shaped camera module, you can also see a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. The Pixel 5 boasts a glossy power button and volume rocker on the right. There are dual speakers and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.