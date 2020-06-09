App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: 'My father spent a year's salary on my first flight ticket to US'

Sundar Pichai also said it was also the first time he sat on an aeroplane when he left for Stanford for his studies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said his father spent a year’s worth of salary on his son's first flight ticket to the US. Pichai narrated the story while addressing  YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony.

Pichai said it was also the first time he sat on an aeroplane when he left for Stanford for his studies. While revealing his humble background, Pichai also said he is where he is due to his passion for technology and open-mindedness.

The virtual ceremony of ‘Dear Class of 2020’ was held on YouTube. Notable personalities like former US President Barack Obama, his wife and ex-first lady of the US Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, South Korean K-Pop group BTS attended the event.

Close

Acknowledging the fact that students may be grieving over the plans they had made, or the job offers they might have lost, Pichai urged students to not lose hope and impatience, as they could have a chance to change everything. Giving examples of students who graduated during the 1920 Spanish Flu, the Vietnam War and the batch of 2001, Pichai said the current batch will prevail. 

related news

"There are probably things about technology that frustrate you and make you impatient. Don’t lose that impatience. It will create the next technology revolution and enable you to build things my generation could never dream of. You may be just as frustrated by my generation's approach to climate change, or education. Be impatient. It will create the progress the world needs," he said.

He credits passion for tech and an open mind, apart from luck, for where he is today. “Believe me when I say I saw none of this coming when I first touched down in the state of California,” Pichai said.

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and is credited majorly for his contribution to Google Toolbar and Chrome. He also worked later on Android, and in 2015, was announced as the CEO of Google.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Google #Sundar Pichai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.