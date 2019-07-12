GoCardless looks for global expansion with support from Oracle NetSuite

GoCardless, a global direct debit network headquartered in the UK, has selected Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to take the pain out of getting paid for businesses with recurring revenue. With NetSuite, the fintech company, which grew by 60 percent in the last year, has been able to automate financial management and help reduce the complexities of operating across multiple markets, currencies and tax laws as it rapidly expands its international operations.

GoCardless has created a global bank debit network to rival credit and debit cards, as well as a platform designed to take invoice, subscription, membership and installment payments. As demand for its services grows, with $10 billion in transactions a year and 40,000 customers around the world, GoCardless needed a single, scalable business platform that could provide the visibility and control required to optimise its financial reporting. After a careful evaluation, GoCardless selected NetSuite to manage and automate core business processes.

“Since implementing NetSuite, we have gone from basic accounting to conducting in-depth financial analysis,” said Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless. “We can now report financial close faster and more accurately, quickly and easily setup new subsidiaries, and efficiently meet our stakeholders’ reporting requirements. This is incredibly valuable as we continue to expand into new markets and the best part about NetSuite is we now have a solution that will scale with our growth path for years to come.”