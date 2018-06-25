Xiaomi launches Mi Pad 4 with Snapdragon 660, 8-inch screen in China

Xiaomi launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet in China Sunday. The tablet has both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE display variants.

The first sale is scheduled Friday, June 29 but reservations for the sale are open now and customers can choose between the Black and Gold colour variants.

It bears an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and pixel density of 283ppi. The Mi Pad 4 comes with AI Face Unlock feature and is tagged with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Neither of the two is expandable via microSD card.

The camera is a 13-megapixel rear one with f/2.0 aperture and support for HDR. The tablet has a 5-megapixel camera on the front also with f/2.0 aperture.

The Mi Pad 4 runs on Android-based MIUI 9 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked up to 2.2GHz paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Connectivity is via 4G LTE (single Nano-SIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, 2.45GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. GPS. A-GPS options are only available on the LTE variant. Sensors on the Wi-Fi only model include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope. An addition to the LTE variant is a digital compass. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, measuring 200.2x120.3x7.9mm, and weighs 342.5 grams.



4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage Wi-Fi version at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 14,600)



4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage Wi-Fi + LTE version at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 15,600)

